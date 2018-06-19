World Cup 2018: England's Harry Kane wants to be 'best in the world'

Media playback is not supported on this device The making of England's Kane

England captain Harry Kane wants to challenge Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi and become "the best in the world".

Tottenham striker Kane scored twice, including an injury-time winner, as England began their World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday.

Ronaldo and Messi have shared the last 10 Ballon d'Or titles, awarded to the best player in the world.

"Put no limits on yourself - nobody should," said Kane.

He has scored 135 goals in the past four seasons, including 41 last term as Tottenham finished third in the Premier League.

He has 15 goals in 25 appearances for England, and became the first Englishman to score twice in a World Cup match since Gary Lineker against Cameroon in Italy in 1990.

Ronaldo, the current Ballon d'Or holder, has scored 450 goals in 438 for Real Madrid and won three successive Champions League titles, while Barcelona's Messi has netted 552 goals for the La Liga champions.

Kane said: "To be the best player in the world you have to aim high. You can't aim low.

"I want to prove myself at a major tournament. I want to be up there with the best in the world and the only way to do that is to perform on the big stage and in the big moments.

"I had to prove people wrong throughout my career and I love proving to myself that I can do it.

"Ronaldo is the best in the world, up there with Messi, but the challenge is there to be with them.

"I have been itching to get out there and showcase myself on the big stage."

Kane said he received a surprise message from Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino before the the Tunisia game.

"Poch texted me, and after as well. He sent a lot of love hearts and said 'Come on England'," said Kane.

"He is rooting for me. He is not just my boss; he is my mate. He is the manager, but he is a friend as well."

England face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod at 13:00 BST on Sunday, and play Belgium in their final Group G game in Kaliningrad on 28 June.