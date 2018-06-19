BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Mo Salah blasts home VAR penalty for Egypt against Russia
Salah blasts home VAR penalty
- From the section World Cup
Mo Salah scores his first ever World Cup goal as VAR is used to award Egypt a penalty in their Group A clash with hosts Russia at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH MORE: Colombia 1-2 Japan highlights
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
