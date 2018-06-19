Luke Wanadio: Aldershot Town sign Bromley winger
National League side Aldershot have signed Bromley winger Luke Wanadio on an undisclosed-length deal.
Wanadio, 25, scored seven goals in 40 National League games for Bromley last season after signing from Dartford in July 2017.
"Once I spoke to Gary Waddock and James Rowe, there was only one club that I wanted to join," he said.
"I like to excite people and be an entertainer - and Aldershot Town's style of play really suits my game."