Wednesday's sports pages 19 Jun From the section Football After his two goals against Tunisia, the Daily Mirror reports that Harry Kane's club manager Mauricio Pochettino was quickly on the phone to congratulate the striker The Star says that the sky is the limit for Kane at the tournament in Russia The Daily Express features the England team's recovery session, featuring inflatable unicorns But the Guardian reports that there is a worrying note for England fans with an injury to Dele Alli putting him in doubt for Sunday's game against Panama The Times also reports on Alli's thigh strain which could give Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Fabian Delph a chance to start Metro reports on Jack Wilshere after he announced his departure from Arsenal The Telegraph has World Cup views from Jamie Carragher and Martin O'Neill