Felix Wiedwald: Leeds United goalkeeper joins Frankfurt

Felix Wiedwald made 28 Championship appearances last season

Leeds goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has left the club to rejoin Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed fee.

Wiedwald joined Leeds on a three-year deal from Werder Bremen in June 2017, having previously had spells with with MSV Duisburg and Frankfurt.

The 28-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions last season, but lost his starting role to Northern Ireland keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

He has signed a three-year deal with the German Bundesliga side.

