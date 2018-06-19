BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Senegal's M'Baye Niang scores controversial goal against Poland
'A horrendous error' - Niang scores controversial Senegal goal
M'Baye Niang is given the "biggest present of his life" by Poland to put Senegal 2-0 ahead in their Group H tie at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Poland 1-2 Senegal
