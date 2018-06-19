Aaron Taylor-Sinclair joins Motherwell after Plymouth Argyle release

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (right) made nearly half his Plymouth appearances as a substitute

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has joined Motherwell after leaving Plymouth Argyle, with manager Stephen Robinson praising his "excellent pedigree".

The 27-year-old left-back has signed a one-year contract following a season in which he played 29 times for a side that finished seventh in League One.

"His style of play fits perfectly into how we try to approach the game," Robinson told Well's website.

Taylor-Sinclair started out at Montrose before joining Partick Thistle.

Three seasons at Firhill, during which he helped the Glasgow club win promotion to Scotland's top flight, led to a move to then Championship side Wigan Athletic in 2014.

Having failed to break into the Wigan first-team, he moved to Doncaster Rovers in League One then Plymouth, managed by former Motherwell midfielder Derek Adams, last summer.

"He has an excellent pedigree, both here in the top flight and at a good level in England," Robinson said.

Nearly half of Taylor-Sinclair's appearances last season were as a substitute and he is keen for a new start after being released at the end of the season.

"I just want to get games under my belt and get going," the Aberdeen-born defender said. "The manager has put his trust in me and I want to perform."

