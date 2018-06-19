Jordan Moore-Taylor: MK Dons sign Exeter City defender

Jordan Moore-Taylor of Exeter City in the League Two Play Off Final between Coventry City and Exeter City in 2018
Jordan Moore-Taylor made 173 appearances for Exeter over six seasons

MK Dons have signed defender Jordan Moore-Taylor from Exeter on a two year deal.

The 24-year-old's contract at St James Park ran until the end of this season.

But the former captain activated a release clause to leave on a free transfer after the Grecians failed to win promotion.

Exeter chairman Julian Tagg said: "Jordan was offered a significant improved new deal which would have made him the club's highest-paid player."

Analysis

BBC Sport's Brent Pilnick

Paul Tisdale will have lost a few friends at his old club with this move.

Moore-Taylor has been a stalwart in Exeter's defence for four years and as a home-grown captain was loved by Exeter's fans.

To sign him on a free because of a contractual clause will be a bitter pill to swallow for a club that prides itself on nurturing young players who they can sell on for a profit to keep the fan-owned club financially healthy.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired