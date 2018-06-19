Chris Dagnall: Bury sign forward following release by Crewe

Chris Dagnall's former clubs also include Rochdale, Scunthorpe, Barnsley and Leyton Orient

Bury have signed forward Chris Dagnall on a free transfer following his release by Crewe Alexandra.

The 32-year-old has agreed an initial 12-month contract at Gigg Lane.

Dagnall scored 24 goals in 82 games for Crewe, where he played alongside Shakers boss Ryan Lowe, after joining them from Hibernian in 2016.

"I've worked with him as a player, so I know what he's about, he gives 100% whether that be in training or games," Lowe told the Bury website.

