BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Steven Zuber heads Switzerland level against Brazil
- From the section World Cup
Steven Zuber heads Switzerland level against pre-tournament favourites Brazil in their group E tie at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
