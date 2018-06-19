BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: 'Clever' Juan Quintero free-kick pulls Colombia's 10 men level
'Clever' Quintero free-kick pulls 10-man Colombia level
Juan Quintero's 'clever' free-kick pulls Colombia's 10 men level at 1-1 with the help of goalline technology in their group H tie against Japan at the 2018 World Cup.
