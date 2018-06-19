BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Cueva fires over the bar after Peru awarded penalty by VAR
Cueva fires penalty over the bar
- From the section World Cup
Christian Cueva fires his penalty over the bar after VAR is used to award Peru a penalty in the first half of their Group C clash with Denmark.
MATCH REPORT: Peru 0-1 Denmark
WATCH MORE: Kagawa scores penalty after first red card of Russia 2018
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired