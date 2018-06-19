BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Yuya Osako heads Japan ahead against Colombia
Osako heads Japan ahead against 10-man Colombia
World Cup
Yuya Osako heads Japan back in front against 10-man Colombia after a brilliant ball from Keisuke Honda in their Group H tie at the 2018 World Cup.
