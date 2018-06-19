BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Carlos Sanchez sent off as Kagawa slots home penalty for Japan
Kagawa scores penalty after first red card of Russia 2018
- From the section World Cup
Shinji Kagawa scores from the penalty spot to put Japan 1-0 up against Colombia as Carlos Sanchez is shown the first red card of this World Cup - and the second-quickest in World Cup history - in their group H tie at the 2018 World Cup.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
