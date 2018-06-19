BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Russia 3-1 Egypt highlights
Highlights: Russia 3-1 Egypt
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as Russia move to the brink of qualifying for the last 16 of the World Cup after defeating Mohamed Salah's Egypt in St Petersburg.
MATCH REPORT: Russia 3-1 Egypt
