BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Russia 3-1 Egypt highlights

Highlights: Russia 3-1 Egypt

Watch highlights as Russia move to the brink of qualifying for the last 16 of the World Cup after defeating Mohamed Salah's Egypt in St Petersburg.

MATCH REPORT: Russia 3-1 Egypt

WATCH MORE: Poland 1-2 Senegal highlights

Available to UK users only.

Fifa World Cup 2018 video

Video

Dzyuba slots home third for Russia

Video

Salah blasts home VAR penalty

Video

Highlights: Poland 1-2 Senegal

Video

Niang scores controversial Senegal goal

Video

Highlights: Colombia 1-2 Japan

Video

What was the fastest-ever World Cup red card?

Video

Osako heads Japan ahead against 10-man Colombia

Video

'Clever' Quintero free-kick pulls 10-man Colombia level

Video

Kagawa scores penalty after first red card of Russia 2018

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Everyone's buzzing for England

Video

Highlights: Tunisia 1-2 England

Video

England fans react to Harry Kane's winner

Video

Watch how Match of the Day studio reacted to Kane's winner

Video

'You like wrestling?' Pundits analyse Kane penalty appeals

Video

Late winner was 'bit of justice' - Harry Kane

Video

'A great platform to build on' - Southgate on 'deserved' win

Video

Kane heads last-gasp England winner

Video

Tunisia score controversial penalty

Video

Kane taps home opener in England victory

Video

Hirving Lozano's early promise for Mexico

Video

The making of England's Kane

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Panama

Video

Lukaku chips in Belgium's third

Video

Lukaku header doubles Belgium's lead

Video

'Moment of magic' - Mertens volley sets up Belgium win

Video

Highlights: Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Video

Sweden's Granqvist scores penalty after VAR review

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired