BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Poland 1-2 Senegal highlights
Highlights: Poland 1-2 Senegal
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as Senegal deservedly beat Poland, thanks in part to M'Baye Niang's controversial second goal.
MATCH REPORT: Poland 1-2 Senegal
WATCH MORE: Colombia 1-2 Japan highlights
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired