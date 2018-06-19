Vyan Sampson: West Ham Ladies sign defender from Arsenal Women

Vyan Sampson
Vyan Sampson spent seven years with Arsenal Women

West Ham Ladies have signed defender Vyan Sampson from Arsenal Women.

The 21-year-old, who made three appearances for West Ham at the end of last season, ends a seven-year association with the Gunners having made her WSL debut in 2014.

"I came to West Ham to do some training and I fell in love with the club," she said. "West Ham has helped me to enjoy football again."

The centre-back has also represented England at under-19 and under-17 level.

