Vyan Sampson: West Ham Ladies sign defender from Arsenal Women

Vyan Sampson spent seven years with Arsenal Women

West Ham Ladies have signed defender Vyan Sampson from Arsenal Women.

The 21-year-old, who made three appearances for West Ham at the end of last season, ends a seven-year association with the Gunners having made her WSL debut in 2014.

"I came to West Ham to do some training and I fell in love with the club," she said. "West Ham has helped me to enjoy football again."

The centre-back has also represented England at under-19 and under-17 level.