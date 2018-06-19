BBC Sport - World Cup: The fastest-ever World Cup red card, featuring Uruguay's Jose Batista
What was the fastest-ever World Cup red card?
Colombia's Carlos Sanchez was dismissed after three minutes against Japan at Russia 2018, but the honour of the fastest-ever World Cup red card still belongs to Uruguay's Jose Batista.
