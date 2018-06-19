BBC Sport - Watch the reaction of England fans to Harry Kane's last-gasp winner against Tunisia.
England fans react to Harry Kane's winner
- From the section World Cup
Watch the amazing reaction of England fans both in Russia and back home, after Harry Kane scores a last-gasp winner against Tunisia in the 1018 World Cup.
WATCH MORE:Highlights: Tunisia 1-2 England
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired