David Milinkovic close to Hearts return from Genoa as fee is agreed

David Milinkovic scored six goals for Hearts last season

Hearts have agreed a fee with Genoa for the permanent transfer of David Milinkovic, the winger having been on loan at Tynecastle last season.

And 38-year-old Northern Ireland defender Aaron Hughes has signed a new one-year contract with Hearts.

Hearts will now try to agree personal terms with Milinkovic, 24, who scored six goals in 26 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side last season.

Craig Levein has already made eight signings as he reshapes his squad.

The Hearts manager is also close to concluding a deal for defender Peter Haring from Austrian second-tier club Ried.

However, the Edinburgh club have ruled out a return for Scotland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, who could not agree a new contract after a season with Hearts but has yet to sign for a new club.

Having been on on Cannes' books at a youth in his native France, Milinkovic was also with Red Start Belgrade, Rad, BASK Beograd and Salemitina before joining Genoa in 2016.

He failed to break into the Serie A side's first team and had loan spells with Virtus Lanciano, Messina and Foggia before joining Hearts last season.