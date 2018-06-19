Aberdeen sign Stephen Gleeson on two-year contract after Ipswich Town exit

Stephen Gleeson joined Ipswich from Birmingham in January

Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Gleeson has signed for Aberdeen, with manager Derek McInnes saying he is "excited" by his third summer signing.

The 29-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract at Pittodrie, had ended last season with English Championship club Ipswich Town.

Creative midfielder Kenny McLean has left Aberdeen at the end of his loan spell from Norwich City.

"He's exactly the type of player we wanted for that role," McInnes said.

"He's got the qualities to be a very good player, both on and off the pitch, and as a club we'll be able to give him what he demands of himself."

Gleeson becomes McInnes' third midfield addition of the summer after the arrival of Lewis Ferguson from Hamilton Academical and Chris Forrester from Peterborough United.

"Following the news about Lewis and then Chris a couple of weeks ago, I'm excited to see what these players can bring to the club," McInnes told Aberdeen's website.

Stephen Gleeson (right) earned his fourth Ireland cap against Mexico

Gleeson began his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers and had loan spells with Stockport County, Hereford United, and MK Dons before a permanent move to the latter.

He spent five years with the English Dons before another four with Birmingham City.

However, having found himself out of favour at St Andrew's, he was allowed to join Championship rivals Ipswich in January and went on to make five starts and five substitute appearances for the side who finished the season in 12th place.

Gleeson has four caps for his country and, after a 10-year gap between his 2007 debut and his second, scored in the recent 3-1 defeat by Mexico.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.