Ryan Allsop: Wycombe Wanderers re-sign keeper on three-year deal

Ryan Allsop
Ryan Allsop made two Premier League appearances for Bournemouth

Wycombe Wanderers have made their second summer signing by bringing in goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Bournemouth on a three-year contract.

Allsop was released by the Cherries and his arrival follows that of AFC Wimbledon defender Darius Charles.

The 26-year-old keeper returns to Adams Park, where he played 18 League Two matches during a 2016 loan spell.

Allsop's first contract on a more permanent basis with the Chairboys player will officially start on 1 July.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired