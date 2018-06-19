World Cup 2018 stories
-
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport uncovers the stories behind the 2018 Fifa World Cup's biggest stars and the history of the most important element of the competition - the World Cup ball.
Harry Kane - England
BBC Sport charts the journey of England's Harry Kane from Ridgeway Rovers to Tottenham Hotspur and the 2018 World Cup.
Paul Pogba - France
The story of France's Paul Pogba progression from small suburban town Roissy-en-Brie to Manchester United and the 2018 World Cup.
Luis Suarez - Uruguay
BBC Sport explores the highs and lows of one of football's most explosive characters, Uruguay's Luis Suarez.
Raheem Sterling - England
In this exclusive interview, England forward Raheem Sterling credits his mum for steering him in the right direction in life.
Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium
The Belgian star who dazzled the Premier League in 2017-18 is hoping for a similar impact at the World Cup. Here, we chart his journey to becoming one of the world's best.
Alex Iwobi - Nigeria
The Arsenal midfielder reveals his greatest career moments, the best and worst room-mates in the squad, and even gives us a preview of Nigeria's Shaku Shaku dance routine.
Mohamed Salah - Egypt
Mohamed Salah's first professional coach says the Egyptian player could become the best footballer in the world. We catch up with the man who inspired Salah to greatness.
The history of the World Cup match ball
Freestyle world champion Liv Cooke takes us on a spin through the history of the World Cup match ball.