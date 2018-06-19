World Cup 2018 stories

BBC Sport uncovers the stories behind the 2018 Fifa World Cup's biggest stars and the history of the most important element of the competition - the World Cup ball.

Harry Kane - England

BBC Sport charts the journey of England's Harry Kane from Ridgeway Rovers to Tottenham Hotspur and the 2018 World Cup.

The making of England's Kane

Paul Pogba - France

The story of France's Paul Pogba progression from small suburban town Roissy-en-Brie to Manchester United and the 2018 World Cup.

The making of France's Pogba

Luis Suarez - Uruguay

BBC Sport explores the highs and lows of one of football's most explosive characters, Uruguay's Luis Suarez.

The making of Uruguay's Suarez

Raheem Sterling - England

In this exclusive interview, England forward Raheem Sterling credits his mum for steering him in the right direction in life.

I could have gone down wrong life path - Sterling

Kevin De Bruyne - Belgium

The Belgian star who dazzled the Premier League in 2017-18 is hoping for a similar impact at the World Cup. Here, we chart his journey to becoming one of the world's best.

The making of Belgium's De Bruyne

Alex Iwobi - Nigeria

The Arsenal midfielder reveals his greatest career moments, the best and worst room-mates in the squad, and even gives us a preview of Nigeria's Shaku Shaku dance routine.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Mohamed Salah - Egypt

Mohamed Salah's first professional coach says the Egyptian player could become the best footballer in the world. We catch up with the man who inspired Salah to greatness.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Mohamed Salah could be like Pele'

The history of the World Cup match ball

Freestyle world champion Liv Cooke takes us on a spin through the history of the World Cup match ball.