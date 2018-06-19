BBC Sport - Hirving Lozano's early promise for Mexico

Hirving Lozano's early promise for Mexico

Mexico's World Cup goal hero Hirving Lozano scores for his country's Under-19 team in a youth tournament in 2013.

It was the winner against hosts Northern Ireland in a Milk Cup match played at Ballymena.

Five years later, Lozano netted the goal which earned Mexico a shock win over World Cup holders Germany.

Top videos

Video

Hirving Lozano's early promise for Mexico

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Everyone's buzzing for England

Video

Highlights: Tunisia 1-2 England

Video

Watch how Match of the Day studio reacted to Kane's winner

Video

The making of England's Kane

Video

'A great platform to build on' - Southgate on 'deserved' win

Video

'You like wrestling?' Pundits analyse Kane penalty appeals

Video

Late winner was 'bit of justice' - Harry Kane

Video

Kane heads last-gasp England winner

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Panama

Video

'Moment of magic' - Mertens volley sets up Belgium win

Video

Sweden's Granqvist scores penalty after VAR review

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired