BBC Sport - Hirving Lozano's early promise for Mexico
Hirving Lozano's early promise for Mexico
- From the section Football
Mexico's World Cup goal hero Hirving Lozano scores for his country's Under-19 team in a youth tournament in 2013.
It was the winner against hosts Northern Ireland in a Milk Cup match played at Ballymena.
Five years later, Lozano netted the goal which earned Mexico a shock win over World Cup holders Germany.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired