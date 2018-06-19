Women's Premiership League Cup final to be broadcast live by BBC Sport NI

Amber Dempster of Cliftonville Ladies and Linfield Ladies manager Phil Lewis join Jane Tohill, Executive Producer BBC Sport NI, to announce that the Women's Premiership League Cup Final will be broadcast live by BBC Sport NI

The Women's Premiership League Cup final between Cliftonville Ladies and Linfield Ladies will be broadcast live by BBC Sport NI.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC Red Button across the UK, worldwide on the BBC Sport NI website and will also be available on the BBC Sport app.

Seaview is the venue for the 29 June showpiece, which will kick-off at 8pm.

The match will be the first domestic women's club game to be shown live by BBC Sport NI.

"Women's football has been going from strength to strength in Northern Ireland and it's great news to announce that we'll stream the League Cup final live on BBC Sport NI," said Jane Tohill, Executive Producer BBC Sport NI.

"We've been covering women's football across our services but this is our first live women's club football match in Northern Ireland.

"We've enjoyed streaming the home games for the women's national team in their World Cup qualifiers live, so we're looking forward to this game and hope the coverage will bring local women's football to an even wider audience."

Former Northern Ireland Women's international Gail Redmond will join Michael Clarke on commentary for the final.

"We're delighted to work with BBC Sport NI to deliver the first domestic women's match broadcast in Northern Ireland," said Andrew Johnston, Managing Director NI Football League.

"It has been a fantastic start to our Women's Premiership season to date and viewers can look forward to two of the top teams going head to head at Seaview.

"We would encourage as many fans as possible to come out and support this landmark game."

The Blues beat Glentoran Ladies in their semi-final, while the Reds defeated Derry City Ladies to reach the final.

The game will be live on the BBC Red Button, go to bbc.co.uk/sportni or watch on the BBC Sport app.