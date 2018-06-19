Cameron Blues: Livingston sign midfielder from Falkirk

Cameron Blues was allowed to leave Falkirk

Cameron Blues has signed a two-year contract at Livingston after leaving Falkirk by "mutual consent".

The 20-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Edinburgh City in League Two.

Livingston acting manager David Martindale describes Blues as "a dynamic midfielder who can do a job wide or central".

"He fits into the the ethos at the club of young, hungry, talented players," he told the club website.

"I have given him a two-year deal to allow time to develop and possibly the option of putting him out on loan if needed.

"But I have no doubt that, over the next few seasons, the fans will get the chance to see the best of Cameron in a Livingston shirt."

Falkirk had earlier announced that Blues and 30-year-old striker Rory Loy had "left the club by mutual consent".

Blues had made eight appearances for the Bairns in the first half of last season before playing 16 times as Edinburgh finished second bottom of the fourth tier.

Livi are yet to announce a replacement for manager David Hopkin, who led the West Lothian club to the top flight with back-to-back promotions.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.