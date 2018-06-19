Scott Wiseman: Salford City sign former Chesterfield full-back

Scott Wiseman plays for Scunthorpe United against Shrewsbury Town at Glanford Park in October 2015
Scott Wiseman has made 384 league appearances in his career

Salford City have signed right-back Scott Wiseman on a one-year deal following his release by Chesterfield.

Wiseman, 32, played 29 times for the Spireites last term and also spent time on loan at Rochdale, for whom he made seven starts.

The Gibraltar international made his EFL debut for Hull in 2004 and amassed 114 appearances at Rochdale over two spells.

He has also played for Rotherham, Preston, Barnsley and Scunthorpe.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired