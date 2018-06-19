Barcelona: Gerard Pique 'caused unease' with involvement in Antoine Griezmann film

Gerard Pique's production company produced the Antoine Griezmann film

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's involvement in the film during which Antoine Griezmann said he would stay at Atletico Madrid caused "surprise and unease" at the Nou Camp.

Griezmann, a target for Barca, was the star of the television documentary La Decision, which aired on Thursday.

Pique's company produced the film.

Barca vice-president Jordi Mestre said the club would "speak internally" to Pique and fellow defender Samuel Umtiti, who are both at the World Cup.

Pique tweeted a link to the programme, saying he would be eating popcorn while watching it. Umtiti also tweeted about it.

"The president spoke to Gerard Pique to tell him his involvement had generated surprise and unease at the club and among many Barca fans," said Mestre.

Spain international Pique, 31, said he was "surprised" by the criticism he has received.

"I spoke with Griezmann," said Pique. "He told me there was a possibility he would go to Barcelona. I told him we were going to film, that it would be very good content for people to see from the inside how such a decision is made.

"From there, I obviously moved away."

France international Griezmann, 27, has extended his Atletico contract until 2023.