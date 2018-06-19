World Cup 2018: England win attracts 18.3m TV audience, record 3m streams

England's World Cup win over Tunisia attracted a peak television audience of 18.3 million on BBC One, with a record three million requests to stream it on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Monday's game in Volgograd, which had a 69.2% audience share at its peak, was the most-watched television programme of 2018, beating May's Royal Wedding.

It also attracted the highest-ever live audience for an online BBC programme.

More than two million player ratings were awarded by users on the website.

England won the game 2-1 thanks to two goals from captain Harry Kane.

