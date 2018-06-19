Mark Yates: Macclesfield appoint Solihull boss as manager

Yates has also managed Kidderminster, Cheltenham and Crawley

Macclesfield Town have appointed Solihull Moors boss Mark Yates as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Yates, 48, takes over the National League champions after former boss John Askey was appointed as Shrewsbury manager in June.

Yates had been in charge of National League Solihull since November 2017.

"I'm really pleased. It's happened really quickly but I'm joining a club with momentum and a club that are on the up," he told the club website.

"Everybody at the football club did a fantastic job last season and I just want to carry that on in a very competitive League Two.

"I'm looking forward to working with the players that are here but also bringing in some new faces too."

Yates led Moors to an 18th-place finish last season, six points above the relegation zone, having been bottom of the table when he joined them in November.

"I'm delighted to announce Mark as our new manager," club chairman Mark Blower said.

"He has all the attributes that we were looking for and I'm sure he will be a big asset for the football club. He has all the credentials to be the perfect man to lead Macclesfield Town on their return to the EFL."