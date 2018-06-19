Champions League: Crusaders to face PFC Ludogorets of Bulgaria

Crusaders played FC Copenhagen in the 2016 Champions League qualifier second round

Crusaders have been drawn to play PFC Ludogorets in the Champions League first qualifying round.

The Irish Premiership champions are away to the Bulgarians, who have won their domestic title for the last seven seasons, in the first leg.

The first legs will be played on 10 or 11 July, with the return game scheduled for 17 or 18 July.

Cork City of the League of Ireland Premier Division will play Poland's Legia Warsaw after Tuesday's draw.

Crusaders last reached the Champions League in 2016, when they lost to then-Danish champions FC Copenhagen in the second qualifying round.

The Crues, who won the Irish Premiership title on the last day of the 2017-18 season, will earn a minimum £700,000 for their Champions League campaign.

They competed in the Europa League in 2017, going out in the first qualifying round to an injury time goal against FK Liepaja in Latvia.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, reached the last 32 of last season's Europa League.

The draw for the 2018 Europa League first qualifying round takes place on 20 June.

Irish Premiership sides Coleraine, Cliftonville and Glenavon, along with the League of Ireland's Derry City, will be in the draw.

Crusaders have been drawn against Bulgarian side PFC Ludogorets 1945 Razgrad in the First Qualifying Round of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.

More commonly known as Ludogorets, they clinched the First League courtesy of a seven-point gap over second placed CSKA Sofia and have held the domestic title since the 2011/12 campaign.

Managed by former Peru national team boss Paulo Aurtuori, Ludogorets are experienced European campaigners of late and reached the last 32 of the most recent UEFA Europa League eventually going out to Italian giants Milan. Other opponents in recent years have included Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Based in the north east of the country, Ludogorets are represented at the current FIFA World Cup in Russia by Polish midfielder Jacek Góralski.

The first leg, in Ludogorets, is scheduled to be played on 10th/11th July, with the return a week later. However, Crusaders fans are strongly advised to wait for confirmation from the club on the order of home and away legs plus dates before booking travel.