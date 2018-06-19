Champions League: The New Saints face Macedonia's KF Shkendija in qualifying

The New Saints won the 2017-18 Welsh Premier title

Welsh Premier League winners The New Saints face KF Shkendija in the Champions League first qualifying round.

The Welsh team will travel to Macedonia on 10-11 July with the home second leg on 17-18 July.

The draw for the second qualifying round takes place later on Tuesday, 19 June.

Scott Ruscoe's team will hope to beat KF Shkendija over the two legs and reach the next stage.

Second qualifying-round ties will be played on 24-25 July and 31 July-1 August.

TNS need to successfully negotiate four two-legged rounds to reach the group stage.

Their best effort came in 2010-11 when Saints reached the third qualifying round, losing to Anderlecht 6-1 on aggregate.

A draw will also take place on Tuesday for the 'champions path' of the Europa League second qualifying round.

Losing sides in the Champions League first qualifying round drop into the other competition's second qualifying round.