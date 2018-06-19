BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-Up: Everyone's buzzing for England
World Cup Catch-Up: Everyone's buzzing for England
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from the fifth day of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as England kick their campaign off with a dramatic late winner and Belgium turn on the style to defeat Panama.
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired