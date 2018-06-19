BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-Up: Everyone's buzzing for England

Watch all the best action and funnies from the fifth day of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as England kick their campaign off with a dramatic late winner and Belgium turn on the style to defeat Panama.

Available to UK users only.

Fifa World Cup 2018 video

Video

Video

Highlights: Tunisia 1-2 England

Video

Watch how Match of the Day studio reacted to Kane's winner

Video

'You like wrestling?' Pundits analyse Kane penalty appeals

Video

Late winner was 'bit of justice' - Harry Kane

Video

'A great platform to build on' - Southgate on 'deserved' win

Video

Kane heads last-gasp England winner

Video

Tunisia score controversial penalty

Video

Kane taps home opener in England victory

Video

The making of England's Kane

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Panama

Video

Lukaku chips in Belgium's third

Video

Lukaku header doubles Belgium's lead

Video

'Moment of magic' - Mertens volley sets up Belgium win

Video

Highlights: Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Video

Sweden's Granqvist scores penalty after VAR review

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Mexicans rave after beating Germany

Video

'Bending, curling, dipping, scoring' - Coutinho's stunner for Brazil

Video

This is definitely what would happen if England won the World Cup

Video

Will the World Cup champions' curse strike again?

Video

Watch: Lozano scores winner for Mexico to shock Germany

Video

Highlights: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Video

That feeling when you beat the world champions...

Video

Highlights: Germany 0-1 Mexico

Video

'Fantastic' Kolarov free-kick gives Serbia victory

Video

Highlights: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia

Video

Two engagements, one birth and four birthdays in England 'family'

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Messi misses on day of penalties

Video

Messi v Ronaldo: The story so far...

