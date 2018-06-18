World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia land safely after plane fire

Saudi Arabia
The team tweeted pictures of their safe landing

Players and officials of Saudi Arabia have arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don for their match with Uruguay on Wednesday after an engine on their plane caught fire.

Saudi Arabia were beaten heavily by hosts Russia in the opening game of the tournament last week.

A Saudi Arabia statement said: "All the Saudi national team players have arrived safely and currently are staying in their residence.

"The fire was merely an accident."

Fire on a plane
Images on social media showed a fire in the plane's engines

