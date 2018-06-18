Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar & Lucas Hernandez sign Atletico Madrid deals

Media playback is not supported on this device History made as France score World Cup's first VAR Goal

Striker Antoine Griezmann has extended his new Atletico Madrid contract, while winger Thomas Lemar has signed a deal to join from Monaco.

Atletico sent officials to the France squad at the World Cup in Russia to get Griezmann, Lemar and defender Lucas Hernandez, to sign deals.

Griezmann, 27, has extended his contract for one year until 2023.

The club have not revealed whether his reported £87.75m (100m euros) release clause has been increased.

Griezmann announced in a special TV show last week that he was staying, despite being widely expected to join Barcelona.

Atletico said last week they had reached a "preliminary agreement" to sign 22-year-old Lemar.

The clubs have not formalised the deal and he is yet to pass his medical.

Hernandez, 22, extended his deal by two years to 2024.

Griezmann scored in France's 2-1 World Cup win over Australia, while Hernandez played 90 minutes and Lemar was on the bench.