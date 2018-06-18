BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Harry Kane - pundits analyse penalty appeals

'You like wrestling?' Pundits analyse Kane penalty appeals

Match of the Day pundits Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer analyse two penalty claims from England captain Harry Kane in their 2-1 World Cup win over Tunisia.

