BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Harry Kane - pundits analyse penalty appeals
'You like wrestling?' Pundits analyse Kane penalty appeals
- From the section World Cup
Match of the Day pundits Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer analyse two penalty claims from England captain Harry Kane in their 2-1 World Cup win over Tunisia.
WATCH MORE: Tunisia 1-2 England highlights
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired