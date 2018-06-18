BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Lineker, Shearer, Lampard & Ferdinand react to Kane's winner
Watch how Match of the Day studio reacted to Kane's winner
- From the section World Cup
Watch how the BBC's World Cup studio in Moscow reacted to Harry Kane's last-minute winner for England against Tunisia in their opening group G game at the World Cup.
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
