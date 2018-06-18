BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Tunisia penalty pegs back England
Tunisia penalty pegs back England
- From the section World Cup
England's Kyle Walker is penalised for an elbow and Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi scores the penalty to make it 1-1 in the World Cup Group G match.
