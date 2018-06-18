World Cup 2018: England's win over Tunisia charted in 13 Tweets

Kane's winner gave England a rare victory in an opening World Cup match

Phew! Who would be an England fan? Come to think of it, who would be an England player?

Social media summed up the highs and lows of supporting England - and playing for the national side - during the country's opening 2018 World Cup match with Tunisia.

Captain Harry Kane had a night to remember, scoring two goals in the World Cup game in Volgograd, and getting very well acquainted with the Tunisia defenders.

Gareth Southgate's youthful side started well, and their zip and pace saw the usual cynicism of England fans being replaced with positivity and excitement, as Jesse Lingard and Harry Maguire both had attempts on goal in the third minute.

Kane and his right foot then lifted every England fan's mood even further as he tapped in from close range as the clock ticked into the 12th minute.

It was all going so well...

But Kyle Walker's arm caught Tunisia's Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and the referee pointed to the spot.

Shouts of "never a pen!"* could be heard from Carlisle to Canterbury, but Ferjani Sassi converted, and it was all square again.

*The penalty was costly for more than just the England players themselves...

Later in the first half, Kane was back in the thick of the action, but it appeared he was being dragged into a slightly different game...

The referee waved play on despite replays showing he was pretty much wrestled to the ground...

Cue Twitter users with a thousand WWE memes (some were quite amusing)...

Kane was clearly a marked man, and Tunisia's defenders were taking no prisoners.

He was subject to one or two - shall we say - 'questionable' tackles...

The standard 90 minutes had been played so there was just injury time left... four minutes of it to be precise.

But England's captain wasn't content with a draw and with a whip of some pretty strong neck muscles, he had the ball in the Tunisia net again.

Fans breathed a sigh of relief and that pesky positivity was reignited once again.

A good result in the end for England and a big night for Harry Kane. If the team could do the same again on Sunday against Panama, that would be brilliant.

(Maybe get the winner a bit earlier though, if you wouldn't mind lads...)