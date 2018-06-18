World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Tunisia
England made a winning start at the 2018 World Cup as Harry Kane scored twice to give Gareth Southgate's side a 2-1 victory over Tunisia in Volgograd.
But who impressed and who had a night to forget?
This is BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater.
Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 6
Had little to do other than face Ferjani Sassi's penalty - which he got fingers to but could not keep out.
Your rating: 5.91
Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 7
Excellent night for the Spurs defender. A constant threat at set-pieces and going forward.
Your rating: 6.93
Kyle Walker (centre-back) 5
The penalty he conceded was soft, but he got himself in a poor position - and why was he swinging his arm?
Your rating: 4.75
John Stones (centre-back) 7
Brought the ball out of defence confidently and was also a danger in the opposition box.
Your rating: 5.68
Harry Maguire (centre-back) 5
A threat to the opposition going forward but also occasionally a threat to his own team when he conceded possession in dangerous areas.
Your rating 5.66
Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6
One moment of defensive misunderstanding with Lingard in the first half, but mainly an effective attacking option.
Your rating: 4.91
Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 7
An industrious presence and almost scored with a fine first-half shot.
Your rating: 5.91
Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 5
Was a threat in the first half but seemed to pick up a knock and his impact then diminished.
Your rating: 5.06
Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 6
Always a threat but no end product on this occasion.
Your rating: 5.51
Raheem Sterling (forward) 5
Your rating 4.11
Frustrating night. So much endeavour for so little end product.
Harry Kane (forward) 8
England's main marksman. Set his sights on winning the Golden Boot and this was a great start.
Your rating 7.09
Substitutes
Marcus Rashford (for Raheem Sterling 68 mins): Ran with pace but occasionally over-eager. 6.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (for Dele Alli 80 mins): Not on long but some nice touches. 6.
Eric Dier (for Jesse Lingard 93 mins): No rating.
Tunisia v England - how did you rate the players?
Player of the match
KaneHarry Kane
Tunisia
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameKhazriAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number23Player nameSlitiAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number13Player nameSassiAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number1Player nameBen MustaphaAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number17Player nameSkhiriAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number22Player nameHassenAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number2Player nameBen YoussefAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number8Player nameBen YoussefAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number9Player nameBadriAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number11Player nameBronnAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number12Player nameMaâloulAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number4Player nameMeriahAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number14Player nameBen AmorAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number19Player nameKhalifaAverage rating
4.12
England
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number12Player nameTrippierAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number21Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number19Player nameRashfordAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number8Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number7Player nameLingardAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number20Player nameAlliAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number4Player nameDierAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number10Player nameSterlingAverage rating
4.10