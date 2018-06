Scottish League Two ins and out - Summer 2018

John Rankin has joined Clyde after leaving Queen of the South

From Old Trafford to Broadwood, former Manchester United youth John Rankin has BBC Radio Scotland's Off The Ball to thank for the latest stop in his long career.

The 34-year-old midfielder received an email from a Clyde director while he sat in the studio after revealing he was being released by Queen of the South.

Even more surprising than the former Ross County, Hibernian and Dundee United player's appearance in the fourth tier is that of Chris Johnston.

Once tipped as a Scotland international of the future while at Kilmarnock, the 23-year-old's career has gone backwards since a serious knee injury.

After spells with Raith Rovers and Dumbarton in the Championship, the former Scotland Under-19 cap was loaned out by the Sons to Peterhead last season and he finds himself in League Two on a permanent deal, this time with Annan Athletic.

Chris Johnston has joined Annan from Dumbarton after a loan spell with Peterhead

Former Killie team-mate Conrad Balatoni is the latest former top-flight player to join the Edinburgh City ranks, the defender joining from Torquay United.

However, as the 27-year-old arrives, former Scotland striker Craig Beattie has switched to League Two rivals Elgin City, while former Hibernian forward Farid El Alagui and one-time Hamilton Academical defender Jesus Garcia Tena have exited amid a Citizens clear-out.

The 20 goals that made Alan Trouten the second top scorer in League One last season could not help Albion Rovers avoid relegation and the 32-year-old will not be around to assist their promotion quest as he has won a step up to the Championship with Alloa Athletic.

Albion Rovers

Manager: John Brogan

Last season: 10th in League One

In: John Cunningham, forward (Alloa Athletic); Lewis Wilson, defender (Clyde); Lewis McLear, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Graham Gracie, forward (Larkhall Thistle); Alan Murdoch, defender (Blantyre Vics); Bryan Wharton, defender (Pollok); Gareth Hallford, goalkeeper (Lanark United).

Out: Brian Kerr, manager (East Kilbride); Alan Trouten, forward (Alloa Athletic); Ross Perry, defender (Dumbarton); Joao Vitoria, forward (Airdrieonians); Alan Reid, defender (Stenhousemuir); Ross Davidson, midfielder (East Fife); Graeme Holmes, midfielder (East Kilbride); Sean Higgins, forward (retired); Scott McLaughlin, midfielder; Craig McLeish, midfielder; Jason Marr, defender; Callum MacDonald, defender; Graham Bowman, goalkeeper; Michael Hopkins, midfielder; Daniel Lightbody, defender; Callum MacDonald, defender; Scott McLean, forward; Ryan McManus, forward; Marcus McMillan, goalkeeper; Michael McMullin, defender; Daniel Potts, defender; John Queen, forward; Conor Scullion, midfielder. Loan ended: Daniel Baur, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Kieran Wright, goalkeeper (Rangers); Harlain Mbayo, defender (Aberdeen); Kane Hester, forward (Arbroath).

Annan Athletic

Player-manager: Peter Murphy

Last season: 7th

In: Chris Johnston, midfielder (Dumbarton); David Wilson, midfielder (Dumbarton).

Out: Blair Henderson, forward (Edinburgh City); Rabin Omar, forward; Jim Atkinson, goalkeeper; Jamie Henry, midfielder; Ellis Pearson, defender. Loan ended: Cameron Salkeld, forward (Carlisle United); Evan Horne, midfielder (St Mirren); Ben Armour, forward (Greenock Morton); Conor O'Keefe, midfielder (St Mirren).

Berwick Rangers

Manager: Robbie Horn

Last season: 8th

In: Ally Adams, goalkeeper (Musselburgh Athletic); Sean Murphy, midfielder (Musselburgh Athletic).

Out: Keiran Stewart, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Steven Thomson, midfielder (Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic); Jonny Fairbairn, defender (Coldstream); Steven Notman, midfielder (retired); Kevin McKinlay, defender; Paul Simpson, midfielder. Loan ended: Robbie McCrorie, goalkeeper (Rangers); Alex Petkov, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Jack Hamilton, forward (Livingston).

Clyde

Manager: Danny Lennon

Last season: 5th

In: Jack Boyle, midfielder (Huddersfield Town, loan to permanent); Dylan Cogill, defender (Huddersfield Town, loan to permanent); David Hopkirk, forward (Derry City); Mark Lamont, midfielder (Partick Thistle, loan to permanent); John Rankin, midfielder (Queen of the South); Joe Gorman, defender (Blyth Spartans); Eddie Ferns, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Scott Rumsby, defender (Cowdenbeath); Kieran Hughes, goalkeeper (Kilbirnie Ladeside).

Out: Smart Osadolor, midfielder (Queen's Park); Jordan Lowdon, defender (Elgin City); Lewis Wilson, defender (Albion Rovers); Steve Kipre, forward; Jack Breslin, defender; Max Wright, forward; Matt Flynn, midfielder; Callum Home, defender. Loan ended: Dylan Cogill, defender (Huddersfield Town); Jack Boyle, midfielder (Huddersfield Town); Kyle Gourlay, goalkeeper (Dundee); Adam Martin, midfielder (Alloa Athletic).

Cowdenbeath

Manager: Gary Bollan

Last season: 10th

In: Blair Malcolm, defender (Ross County, loan made permanent); Kris Renton, forward (Alloa Athletic); Martin Scott, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); David Marsh, defender (Stenhousemuir); Jordyn Sheerin, forward (Kelty Hearts, loan to permanent).

Out: Scott Rumsby, defender (Clyde); Ali Smith, midfielder (Whitehill Welfare); Joe McGovern, goalkeeper; Shaun Rutherford, defender; Jack Whittaker, midfielder; Matthew McInally, defender; Ben Reilly, defender; Jordan Hornby, defender; Blair Penman, goalkeeper; Sean McManus, midfielder. Loan ended: Blair Malcolm, midfielder (Ross County); Brandon Luke, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Craig Henderson, midfielder (Livingston).

Edinburgh City

Manager: James McDonaugh

Last season: 9th

In: Conrad Balatoni, defender (Torquay United); Danny Handling, midfielder (Dumbarton); Graham Taylor, midfielder (Dundee United, loan to permanent); Blair Henderson, forward (Annan Athletic); Allan Smith, forward (Peterhead); Andy Black, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Kieran Stewart, midfielder (Berwick Rangers); Brad Donaldson, defender (Musselburgh Athletic); Robbie McIntyre, defender (Tynecastle).

Out: Craig Beattie, forward (Elgin City); Lewis McLear, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Chris McKee, defender (East Stirlingshire); Farid El Alagui, forward; Jesus Garcia Tena, defender; Ashley Grimes, forward; Pat Scullion, defender; Zdravko Karadachki, midfielder; Shaun Harrison, defender. Loan ended: Matthew Shiels, defender (Rangers); Scott Shepherd, forward (Falkirk); Cameron Blues, midfielder (Falkirk); Stuart Morrison, defender (Dunfermline Athletic).

Elgin City

Manager: Gavin Price

Last season: 6th

In: Craig Beattie, forward (Edinburgh City); Jordan Lowdon, defender (Clyde); Ryan Farquhar, defender (Lossiemouth); Scott Miller, midfielder (Turriff United).

Out: Thomas Reilly, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Jordan Allan, defender (Stirling Albion); Calum Ferguson, forward; Aaron Whitehead, defender; Chris Dodd, midfielder. Loan ended: Zak Elbouzedi, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Brett Long, goalkeeper (Dundee United); Nathan Flanagan, midfielder (St Mirren); Andrew McDonald, defender (St Mirren).

Peterhead

Manager: Jim McInally

Last season: 2nd

In: Paddy Boyle, defender (Ayr United); Mick Dunlop, defender (Stenhousemuir); Ross Kavanagh, midfielder (Stirling Albion).

Out: Mason Robertson, midfielder (Real Kashmir); Allan Smith, forward (Edinburgh City); Jordon Brown, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Fraser Hobday, goalkeeper (Turriff United); Scott Adams, midfielder (Buckie Thistle); Mark Lawrence, midfielder (First Point USA); Abdelkarim Belmokhtar, forward. Loan ended: Chris Johnston, midfielder (Dumbarton).

Queen's Park

Head coach: Gus MacPherson

Last season: 9th in League One

In: Josh Peters, forward (Forfar Athletic); Smart Osadolor, midfielder (Clyde); Jamie McKernon, midfielder (Glenafton Athletic).

Out: David Galt, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Adam Cummins, defender (Stranraer); Sean Burns, defender (Brechin City); Luke Donnelly, midfielder (Stranraer); Anton Brady, midfielder (East Kilbride); Thomas Orr, forward (BSC Glasgow); Michael White, goalkeeper (Irvine Meadow); Connor McVey, midfielder (Kilbirnie Ladeside); Kevin Green, defender (Beith); Dominic Docherty, midfielder. Loan ended: Jamie Gullan, midfielder (Hibernian); Aidan Keena, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Robbie Leitch, midfielder (St Mirren).

Stirling Albion

Manager: Dave Mackay

Last season: 3rd

In: Daniel Jardine, midfielder (St Johnstone, loan to permanent); Mark Stewart, forward (Dumbarton); Jordan Allan, defender (Elgin City); Kevin Fell, forward (UB United).

Out: Ross Kavanagh, midfielder (Peterhead); Andy Black, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Ross Smith, defender (BSC Glasgow); Steven Noble, defender (Beith); Andy Little, forward; Craig Wright, goalkeeper (retired); Ewan McNeil, defender; Sean Dickson, midfielder; Connor McMullan, midfielder. Loan ended: George Stanger, defender (Hamilton Academical); Neil McLaughlin, forward (Partick Thistle).