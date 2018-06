Scottish League One ins and outs - summer 2018

John Baird has switched from Inverness Caledonian Thistle to Forfar Athletic

Barry Smith has started a clear-out as his Raith Rovers side face a second season in League One after failing to win promotion despite starting the last campaign as favourites for the title.

Brechin City and Dumbarton have undergone their own overhauls after their drop from the Championship.

However, having had their own financial problems last season, Airdrieonians and Stranraer have been among the busiest recruiters.

A plethora of former Falkirk strikers will look to steer their new clubs to promotion.

Rory Loy has joined Dumbarton from Falkirk

Rory Loy has joined Dumbarton after leaving the Bairns, John Baird has signed for Forfar Athletic after exiting Inverness Caledonian Thistle, while Darryl Duffy has made his switch from St Mirren to Airdrieonians permanent after being on loan last season.

Relegated Dumbarton lost Cyprus international Dimitrios Froxylias to Falkirk, while fellow midfielder Tom Walsh also elected to stay in the Championship with Caley Thistle.

Big personalities to exit the playing front are Rab Douglas, the 46-year-old former Scotland international who came out of retirement to help Arbroath resolve a goalkeeping crisis, and Darren Dods, the Brechin manager deciding not to register himself as a player this time.

Airdrieonians

Manager: Stevie Findlay

Last season: 7th

In: Darryl Duffy, forward (St Mirren, loan to permanent); Chris O'Neil, defender (Brechin City, loan to permanent); Scott Gallacher, goalkeeper (Dumbarton); Sean Crighton, defender (Brechin City); Grant Gallagher, midfielder (Dumbarton); Joao Vitoria, forward (Albion Rovers); Jonathan Page, defender (East Fife); David Hutton, goalkeeper (Arbroath); Leighton McIntosh, forward (Arbroath); Scott Robertson, defender (Stranraer); Kieran Miller, midfielder (East Fife).

Out: Adam Brown, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); David Brownlie, defender (Stranraer); Willie Muir, goalkeeper (Forfar Athletic); Ross Brown, midfielder; Jordan McGregor, defender; John Higgins, defender; Tom Fry, midfielder; Matthew Kerr, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Luke Watt, defender (Motherwell); Rohan Ferguson, goalkeeper (Motherwell); Daniel Higgins, defender (Kilmarnock); Jake Hastie, midfielder (Motherwell); Lee Kilday, defender (Greenock Morton).

Arbroath

Manager: Dick Campbell

Last season: 4th

In: Darren Jamieson, goalkeeper (Hamilton Academical); Jason Thomson, defender (Raith Rovers); Darren Hill, goalkeeper (Linlithgow Rose).

Out: David Hutton, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Leighton McIntosh, forward (Airdrieonians); Josh Skelly, forward (Montrose); Blair Yule, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Rab Douglas, goalkeeper; Ricky Gomes, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Scott Martin, midfielder (Hibernian); Ryan Stewart, goalkeeper (Luncarty).

Brechin City

Manager: Darren Dods

Last season: 10th in Championship

In: Dene Shields (Xewkja Tigers, forward); Dougie Hill, defender (Dumbarton); Conor Brennan, goalkeeper (Greenock Morton); Sean Burns, defender (Queen's Park).

Out: Graeme Smith, goalkeeper (Stenhousemuir); Sean Crighton, defender (Airdrieonians); Willie Dyer, defender (Dumbarton); Chris O'Neil, defender (Airdrieonians, loan to permanent); Liam Watt, midfielder (East Fife); Darren Dods, defender (retired); Gary Fusco, midfielder (retired); Isaac Layne, forward; James Dale, midfielder; Craig Storie, midfielder; Finn Graham, midfielder. Loan ended: Callumn Morrison, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Dylan Mackin, forward (Livingston).

Dumbarton

Manager: Stevie Aitken

Last season: 9th in Championship

In: Rory Loy, forward (Falkirk); Ross Forbes, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Cammy Ballantyne, defender (Dundee United); Willie Dyer, defender (Brechin City); Bobby Barr, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Grant Adam, goalkeeper (Forfar Athletic); Ross Perry, defender (Albion Rovers).

Out: Dimitrios Froxylias, midfielder (Falkirk); Tom Walsh, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Dougie Hill, defender (Brechin City); David Smith, defender (Stranraer); Grant Gallagher, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Scott Gallacher, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Chris Johnston, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Danny Handling, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Mark Stewart, forward (Stirling Albion); David Wilson, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Jamie Ewings, goalkeeper (retired); Christian Nade, forward; Iain Russell, forward; Liam Dick, defender; Kyle Prior, midfielder; Chris McLaughlin, defender. Loan ended: Sam Wardrop, defender (Celtic); Aidan Wilson, defender (Rangers); Liam Burt, midfielder (Rangers); Kevin Nisbet, forward (Partick Thistle); Andy Stirling, midfielder (Queen of the South).

East Fife

Manager: Darren Young

Last season: 6th

In: Brett Long, goalkeeper (Dundee United); Liam Watt, midfielder (Brechin City); Daryll Meggatt, defender (Alloa Athletic); Jonny Court, forward (Raith Rovers); Scott Agnew, midfielder (Stranraer); Ross Davidson, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Ross Dunlop, defender (Stenhousemuir).

Out: Chris Duggan, forward (Raith Rovers); Jonathan Page, defender (Airdrieonians); Mark Lamont, midfielder (Stranraer); Connor McManus, midfielder (Stranraer); Kieran Millar, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Ross Mutch, forward (Kelty Hearts); Kyle Wilkie, midfielder; Ryan Goodfellow, goalkeeper; Robert Jones, forward; Kyle Wilson, midfielder; Ryan Inglis, midfielder. Loan ended: Ben McKenzie, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock); Adam Livingstone, defender (Motherwell); Scott Allardice, midfielder (Dundee United); Matthew Knox, forward (Livingston).

Forfar Athletic

Manager: Jim Weir

Last season: 8th

In: John Baird, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Darren Whyte, defender (St Mirren); Willie Muir, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Ross Meechan, defender (Stenhousemuir); Thomas Reilly, midfielder (Elgin City).

Out: Grant Adam, goalkeeper (Dumbarton); Josh Peters, forward (Queen's Park); Kevin McNaughton, defender (retired); Scott McBride, midfielder; Mark Millar, midfielder; Dean Brotherston, forward; Marc Scott, midfielder. Loan ended: Greg Hurst, forward (St Johnstone); Russell Dingwall, midfielder (Ross County); Ross MacIver, forward (Ross County); Darren Whyte, defender (St Mirren).

Montrose

Manager: Stewart Petrie

Last season: 1st in League Two

In: Josh Skelly, forward (Arbroath).

Out: Lewis Milne, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Chris Templeman, forward (retired); Gary Fraser, forward; Danny Cavanagh, midfielder; Kerr Hay, forward; Connor McLaren, midfielder. Loan ended: Cammy Ballantyne, defender (Dundee United).

Raith Rovers

Manager: Barry Smith

Last season: 2nd

In: Robbie Thomson, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Grant Gillespie, midfielder (Dundee United); Chris Duggan, forward (East Fife); Lewis Milne, midfielder (Montrose).

Out: Aaron Lennox, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Greig Spence, forward (Alloa Athletic); Bobby Barr, midfielder (Dumbarton); Jason Thomson, defender (Arbroath); Jonny Court, forward (East Fife); Scott Robertson, midfielder (retired); Kevin McHattie, defender; Graeme Smith, goalkeeper; John Herron, midfielder; Andreas Thorsen, midfielder; Yaw Osei, forward; Willis Furtado, midfielder. Loan ended: Dario Zanatta, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Regan Hendry, midfielder (Celtic).

Stenhousemuir

Manager: Brown Ferguson

Last season: 4th in League Two

In: Connor Duthie, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Graeme Smith, goalkeeper (Brechin City); Alan Cook, midfielder (Alloa Athletic, loan to permanent); Alan Reid, defender (Albion Rovers); Morgyn Neill, defender (Stranraer); Kieran Gibbons, midfielder (East Kilbride).

Out: Ross Meechan, defender (Forfar Athletic); Ross Dunlop, defender (East Fife); Mick Dunlop, defender (Peterhead); Martin Scott, midfielder (Cowdenbeath); Eddie Ferns, midfielder (Clyde); David Marsh, defender (Cowdenbeath); Jamie Longworth, forward (East Kilbride); Chris Smith, goalkeeper; Joshua Gracie, defender; Nathan Blockley, midfielder. Loan ended: Harry Paton, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Andy Dallas, forward (Rangers); Innes Murray, midfielder (Hibernian).

Stranraer

Manager: Stephen Farrell

Last season: 5th

In: Max Ashmore, midfielder (Ross County); David Smith, defender (Dumbarton); Connor McManus, midfielder (East Fife); Mark Lamont, midfielder (East Fife); David Brownlie, defender (Airdrieonians); Adam Cummins, defender (Queen's Park); Luke Donnelly, midfielder (Queen's Park); Lyle Avci, goalkeeper (Ayr United); Andrew McDonald, defender (St Mirren).

Out: Scott Agnew, midfielder (East Fife); Scott Robertson, defender (Airdrieonians); Morgyn Neill, defender (Stenhousemuir); Paul Woods, midfielder (East Kilbride); Gavin Scott, midfielder (USA scholarship); David Barron, defender; Stephen Okoh, forward; Ryan Thomson, midfielder. Loan ended: Angus Beith, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Dean Hawkshaw, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Dylan Dykes, midfielder (Ross County); Ross Lyon, defender (Rangers); Cameron MacPherson, midfielder (St Mirren).