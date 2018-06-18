BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Romelu Lukaku chips in Belgium's third goal against Panama
Lukaku chips in Belgium's third
- From the section World Cup
Romelu Lukaku's deft chip beats Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo to give Belgium a 3-0 lead against Panama in the Group G opener at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH: Belgium v Panama - follow BBC One, 5 live and text coverage
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired