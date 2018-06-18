BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Romelu Lukaku's header doubles Belgium's lead against Panama

Lukaku header doubles Belgium's lead

Romelu Lukaku heads home from Kevin de Bruyne's cross to double Belgium's lead over Panama in Group G at the 2018 World Cup.

