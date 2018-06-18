BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Harry Kane gives England 1-0 lead against Tunisia
Kane taps home England opener
- From the section World Cup
Harry Kane scores England's first goal at the 2018 World Cup to put them 1-0 up against Tunisia in their Group G opener.
WATCH: Tunisia v England - follow BBC One, 5 live and text coverage
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired