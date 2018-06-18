Rui Patricio: Wolves sign Portugal keeper from Sporting

Rui Patricio won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal

Premier League newcomers Wolves have signed Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Sporting Lisbon.

The 30-year-old was one of seven Sporting players who last week terminated their own contracts following an attack by fans.

He has joined on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Patricio won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal and is currently with his country at the World Cup in Russia.

The signing follows the £10m capture of Porto defender Willy Boly, while Mexico forward Raul Jimenez has joined Nuno Espirito Santo's side on a season-long loan deal from another Portuguese side, Benfica.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.