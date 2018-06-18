Rui Patricio: Wolves sign Portugal keeper from Sporting

  • From the section Wolves
Rui Patricio
Rui Patricio won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal

Premier League newcomers Wolves have signed Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Sporting Lisbon.

The 30-year-old was one of seven Sporting players who last week terminated their own contracts following an attack by fans.

He has joined on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Patricio won the 2016 European Championships with Portugal and is currently with his country at the World Cup in Russia.

The signing follows the £10m capture of Porto defender Willy Boly, while Mexico forward Raul Jimenez has joined Nuno Espirito Santo's side on a season-long loan deal from another Portuguese side, Benfica.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

2018 Fifa World Cup

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex
Child running with rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired