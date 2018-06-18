Granqvist penalty earns Sweden win

Sweden won their first World Cup game for 12 years by beating South Korea thanks to a penalty from captain Andreas Granqvist that was awarded via video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Kim Min-woo's foul on Viktor Claesson was analysed on video before the referee gave a penalty and Granqvist then sent Cho Hyun-woo the wrong way.

Sweden, who join Mexico at the top of Group F on three points, created the better chances in Nizhny Novgorod.

South Korea had no shots on target.

