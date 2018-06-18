Dean Henderson: Manchester United keeper joins Sheffield United on loan

Dean Henderson saved a penalty at Wembley but was still on the losing side in the League One play-off final

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined Championship side Sheffield United on a season's loan following his loan with beaten League One play-off finalists Shrewsbury Town.

The 21-year-old England Under-21 international made 48 first-team appearances for the Shrews in 2017-18, keeping 19 clean sheets.

"This is a big one for us," said Blades manager Chris Wilder.

"Dean was certainly a target for rival clubs in our division," he added.

"Dean is a confident boy, who has proved himself wherever he has been. He had a fantastic season for Shrewsbury, playing a starring role in what they achieved last year."

Henderson, who signed a new two-year deal at Old Trafford last week, has been with Manchester United since joining while still a schoolboy from Carlisle United in 2011.

He also spent time out on loan in League Two with Grimsby Town in 2016-17.

Henderson was a key part of the Shrewsbury side which finished third in League One under Paul Hurst, who then left for Ipswich Town at the end of the season.

