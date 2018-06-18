Fraser Franks joins Newport from Stevenage as Tom Owen-Evans joins Falkirk

Centre-back Fraser Franks played 32 games for Stevenage in the 2017-18 season
Centre-back Fraser Franks played 32 games for Stevenage in the 2017-18 season

Newport County have signed defender Fraser Franks on a two-year deal from League Two rivals Stevenage.

The centre-back, 27, has played for the Welsh club before, on a month's loan in 2012 when he was at AFC Wimbledon.

But midfielder Tom Owen-Evans has joined Scottish Championship side Falkirk on a permanent deal.

"I'm delighted Fraser's agreed to come to Newport County AFC having turned down a new deal at Stevenage," Newport manager Michael Flynn said.

"He's someone I've wanted in since the end of last season. He's a leader and will be important for us both on and off the pitch."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex
Child running with rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired