Jermaine McGlashan: Swindon Town sign winger after release by Southend
-
- From the section Swindon
Swindon Town have signed winger Jermaine McGlashan on a two-year deal after his release from Southend United.
Former Cheltenham Town and Gillingham man McGlashan had been with Southend since 2016 and made 61 league appearances for United.
The 30-year-old previously worked under Swindon boss Phil Brown when he was in charge of the Shrimpers.
"I know how the gaffer works so I know immediately what is required," McGlashan told BBC Wiltshire.
"He registered his interest in me pretty early after I was released and everything was telling me 'Swindon, Swindon, Swindon'. So this is the one for me."
