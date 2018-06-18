Jermaine McGlashan: Swindon Town sign winger after release by Southend

Jermaine McGlashan is Swindon's first new signing of the summer transfer window

Swindon Town have signed winger Jermaine McGlashan on a two-year deal after his release from Southend United.

Former Cheltenham Town and Gillingham man McGlashan had been with Southend since 2016 and made 61 league appearances for United.

The 30-year-old previously worked under Swindon boss Phil Brown when he was in charge of the Shrimpers.

"I know how the gaffer works so I know immediately what is required," McGlashan told BBC Wiltshire.

"He registered his interest in me pretty early after I was released and everything was telling me 'Swindon, Swindon, Swindon'. So this is the one for me."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.